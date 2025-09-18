The Malayalam horror-thriller Sumathi Valavu, starring Arjun Ashokan and Malavika Manoj, was a blockbuster when it was released on August 1, 2025. Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, the film stars an ensemble cast that includes Gokul Suresh, Saiju Kurup, Balu Varghese, and Sshivada. It is rooted in Kerala’s folklore and blends mystery with supernatural intrigue. Following its theatrical run, the film is set to make its digital release.

The film takes its title from a notorious bend in Kerala called ‘Sumathi Valavu,’ named after a young woman, Sumathi, who tragically lost her life there. Local lore claims the curve is haunted, luring those who cross it into unsettling and inexplicable experiences. As different characters confront strange supernatural events tied to this eerie spot, the narrative unfolds into a chilling mystery that blurs the boundaries between myth and reality, grief and fear, and the past and present.

When & Where To Stream Sumathi Valavu On OTT?

Sumathi Valavu is set to premiere on Zee5 on 26th September. The film was a hit in Malayalam language and adding to its wide appeal, the film will also be available dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, ensuring that audiences across India can immerse themselves in this chilling tale.

Director & Cast On How Sumathi Valavu Mixes Folklore, Fear & Emotion

Talking about the film and its World Digital Premiere, Director Vishnu Sasi Shankar said, “Sumathi Valavu is rooted in Kerala’s folklore but crafted for a contemporary audience. It’s not just about scares; it’s about the human emotions that linger in places tied to tragedy. Through this film, I wanted to bring out the tension between memory, myth, and mystery. ZEE5 gives us the perfect platform to reach audiences everywhere who love layered, atmospheric storytelling.”

Actor Arjun Ashokan added, “This film is very special because it intertwines supernatural intrigue with raw wit and emotions. Playing a character caught in this haunted space allowed me to explore fear, vulnerability, and courage in a way I hadn’t before. I’m excited that ZEE5 is premiering Sumathi Valavu for viewers across languages.”

Actor Malavika Manoj shared, “Sumathi Valavu gave me the chance to be part of a story that is both rooted in Kerala’s culture and filled with suspense. It was exciting to work alongside such a talented cast, and I believe audiences will enjoy how the film balances mystery, emotion, and thrills. I’m really looking forward to viewers watching it on ZEE5.”

