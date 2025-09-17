Ajith Kumar hasn’t had a great run at the box office lately. For example, his last theatrical release Good Bad Ugly, made on an estimated budget of 200 crores, managed a worldwide gross of 247.42 crores. When broken down, this translates to only 153.75 crores in domestic net collections, meaning the film lost money during its theatrical run. According to Filmibeat, it managed to fetch 95 crores through its OTT deal with Netflix. So while it may have made some profit, it was not nearly enough to be considered a clean hit.

Before that, VidaaMuyarchi was reported to be made on a budget of 185 crores. It turned out to be a clear flop, with worldwide gross standing at 136.41 crores. Filmibeat reports that the movie secured 100 crores from Netflix for its post-theatrical streaming rights. Still, its domestic box office net was only 81.56 crores, making it highly unlikely that the film earned any meaningful amount of profit.

With satellite rights sales and other rights, there may have been some recovery, but neither film can be considered a clear success. Naturally, based on conventional wisdom and market dynamics, this should reduce the financial value of the star. However, an interesting rumor has been spreading online.

What is the rumour about Ajith Kumar’s remuneration?

As per reports, for Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar charged anywhere between 105 to 110 crores as remuneration. A single quotation attributed to him, published on Pinkvilla, encapsulates his ideology: “Even films with simple stories should be presented lavishly.”

We don’t know if this is true, but according to Pinkvilla, Ajith Kumar is expected to increase his salary to 150 to 175 crores for his upcoming project, tentatively titled AK64. The film is rumored to have a budget of around 300 to 400 crores. If this is accurate, the big question is: can that amount be recovered at the box office? Only time will tell.

Must Read: Sarkeet OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Asif Ali’s Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News