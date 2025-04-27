The Thala Ajith starrer Tamil action-comedy film, Good Bad Ugly has been maintaining an impressive run at the box office. The movie also became the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025 globally. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 17th day.

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Collection Day 17

According to the early estimates in Sanilk, on its 17th day, the film earned 2.06 crores*. This was a good growth of around 71% since the movie amassed 1.2 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 149.16 crores*.

With this, Good Bad Ugly is just 84 lakhs away from garnering 150 crores. Despite some new South releases on the block, the film continues to maintain a decent pace. It also surpassed Ram Charan’s Game Changer to become the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

However, it’s not possible for the film to surpass the lifetime collection of Venkatesh Daggubati’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which amassed 186.90 crores at the Indian box office. Sankranthi Vasthunam holds the second position in the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025. Even though Good Bad Ugly is yet to achieve the success tag fully, it’s showcasing an immaculate performance at the box office.

Talking about its global collection, including the taxes, the gross collection of the Thala Ajith starrer comes to 176 crores. The film garnered 65.45 crores when it comes to the overseas collections. The worldwide collection of Good Bad Ugly now stands at 241.45 crores.

About The Film

Talking about Good Bad Ugly, it has been directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Apart from Thala Ajith, it also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, and Prabhu in the lead roles. The music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thudarum Box Office Collection Day 2: With 71% Jump, Becomes #6 Malayalam Grosser Of 2025 In Only 48 Hours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News