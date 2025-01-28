Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh in the lead role, has turned out to be a major success story for Tollywood in 2025. Released amid normal expectations, the film has stunned everyone with its performance. Recently, it also became the debut 200 crore grosser for the actor. In the latest development, it has crossed the lifetime collection of Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya to become the fourth highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office among Sankranti releases.

Tollywood witnessed a three-way clash at ticket windows during this Sankranti. Just like last year, 2025, too, has witnessed a surprise winner. Despite the presence of two strong films, Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj, the Venkatesh starrer hit it out of the park and has fetched hefty returns for the buyers and makers.

Technically, Sankranthiki Vasthunam completed its two weeks yesterday. It earned 2.75 crores yesterday, pushing the total collection to 159.75 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 188.50 crores after 14 days. Overseas, the film has emerged as a big success and has earned 32.10 crore gross so far.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s 14-day collection at the worldwide box office stands at a whopping 220.60 crore gross. Before wrapping the run, it will comfortably cross the 250 crore mark.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Sankranthiki Vasthunam:

India net- 159.75 crores

India gross- 188.50 crores

Overseas gross- 32.10 crores

Worldwide gross- 220.60 crores

With 220.60 crore gross, the Venkatesh starrer has surpassed Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya (220.16 crores) to become the fourth highest-grossing film among Tollywood’s Sankranti releases. It will cross Mahesh Babu‘s Sarileru Neekevvaru (225.06 crores) to grab the third spot tomorrow.

Take a look at the top 5 Sankranti grossers of Tollywood:

HanuMan – 294.92 crores Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – 273.18 crores Sarileru Neekevvaru – 225.06 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 220.60 crores Waltair Veerayya – 220.16 crores

Meanwhile, the Venkatesh starrer will also surpass Waltair Veerayya’s domestic collection in 1-2 days. For the unversed, Waltair Veerayya earned 162 crore net at the Indian box office.

