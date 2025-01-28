The Malayalam mystery thriller film Rekhachithram continues to rake a moolah at the box office. The Asif Ali starrer also gained a whopping 300% plus returns with its latest collection. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 19th day.

Rekhachithram Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 19

On its 19th day, the Asif Ali starrer earned around 19 lakhs. This was quite a prominent drop of almost 76% as it had garnered 81 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 25.15 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the Asif Ali starrer comes to 29.67 crores. The movie earned an impressive 23.1 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Rekhachithram now comes to 52.77 crores. The movie is now slowly inching towards 60 crores. However, the day-wise collections have started dwindling, and this might be challenging. Unless, the film witnesses an upward graph, it might wrap up below 60 crores.

But there is no denying that the Asif Ali starrer is already a humongous success. Rekhachithram is mounted at a limited budget of 6 crores. With its current India net collection of 25.15 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) stands at 19.15 crores. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to a stellar 319%. The movie is very close to surpassing the returns of Asif’s previous hit Kishkindha Kaandam, which had garnered more than 400% returns at the box office.

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Rekhachithram has been directed by Jofin T Chacko. Apart from Asif Ali, the movie also stars Anaswara Rajan, Mammootty, Manoj K Jayan, and Siddique in the lead roles. At the same time, the music for the film has been composed by composer Mujeeb Majeed.

