The Asif Ali starrer Malayalam mystery thriller film Rekhachithram is yet another successful offering from Mollywood. The movie is continuing to rage a storm at the box office. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 14th day.

Rekhachithram Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 14

On its 14th day, the Asif Ali starrer earned around 40 lakhs. This was a drop of almost 17% since the film had earned 47 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 22.97 crores.

At the same time, the gross collection of the film stands at 27.10 crores. The film earned a decent 23 crores when it came to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Rekhachithram now comes to 50.1 crores. The movie has now crossed 50 crores on its 14th day. Going by the positive word of mouth, it might go on to tick off other milestones too.

Not only has the Asif Ali starrer crossed 50 crores, but it has also garnered an impressive return percentage. The movie is mounted at a limited budget of 6 crores. Given its current total India net collection of 22.97 crores, the ROI (Return On Investment) of Rekhachithram comes to 16.97 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 282%. It will be interesting to see whether the film manages to surpass the ROI percentage of Asif’s previous hit, Kishkindha Kaandam.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Rekhachithram has been helmed by Jofin T Chacko. Apart from Asif Ali, the film also stars Anaswara Rajan, Mammootty, Manoj K Jayan, and Siddique in the lead roles. At the same time, the music has been composed by composer Mujeeb Majeed.

