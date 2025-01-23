Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam has turned out to be a major success for Tollywood in 2025 and won’t be slowing down anytime soon. With strong word-of-mouth, the film is maintaining a solid grip at the worldwide box office, and soon, it’s going to be the debut 200 crore grosser for the veteran Telugu star. Amid this, it has surpassed the global lifetime collection of Mahesh Babu’s third highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the Tollywood action comedy has emerged as the clear winner of the Sankranti battle. After HanuMan’s smashing run last year, it’s again a victory of an underdog. Despite being a comparatively smaller film than Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj, it has managed to mint big numbers and hefty returns for buyers.

In the latest collection update, Sankranthiki Vasthunam displayed a good hold and earned 4.75 crores on day 9, pushing the total to 133.50 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 157.53 crores. In the overseas market, too, the film has posted impressive numbers so far and its current total stands at 29 crore gross.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s 9-day collection stands at a whopping 186.53 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

With 186.53 crore gross in the kitty, the Venkatesh starrer has surpassed the lifetime collection of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram (181.86 crores), which happens to be his third highest-grossing film. Today, it will cross Sarkaru Vaari Paata (189.28 crores), which is Mahesh Babu’s second highest-grosser.

By the end of this weekend, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is expected to enter the 200-crore club at the worldwide box office, thus becoming the first 200-crore grosser in Venkatesh’s career. After crossing that mark, the film has a chance to even touch the 250 crore milestone.

