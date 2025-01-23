Vicky Kaushal is all set to deliver a breakthrough film of his career next month. Yes, we’re talking about Chhaava, which has the potential to be the first blockbuster hit for Bollywood in 2025. The film has things working in its favor and is ready to storm the big screen on Valentine’s Day. As of now, with 22 days more to go for the release, we can easily say that the magnum opus is going to be the biggest box office opener of Vicky by a huge margin, all thanks to a powerful trailer.

Over the years, Vicky has impressed the audience with his versatility. Apart from delivering critically acclaimed performances, the actor has also started proving his commercial viability. He has delivered box office winners in the past, and now, with a film based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the actor aims to score the biggest blockbuster of his career.

Yesterday, the much-awaited trailer of Chhaava was dropped on the internet, and so far, it has impressed the majority of viewers. Vicky Kaushal is looking intense and breathtaking. The villain in Akshaye Khanna, grand production value, jaw-dropping action and almost everything is impressive in the trailer, thus setting the right mood for the film.

Months ago, the teaser of Chhaava created a storm on the internet and built hype for the film. Now, with the trailer turning out to be a powerful package, the buzz has gone to the next level.

The upcoming Bollywood historical drama is scheduled to release on February 14. Despite being a regular Friday release, the film will register a smashing start at the Indian box office. Backed by a strong contribution from Maharashtra, it aims to earn 17-20 crore net on day 1.

So, Chhaava is all set to give Vicky Kaushal his biggest opener as a lead. For those who don’t know, Vicky’s biggest opener is Bad Newz, with 8.62 crores. This number will be comfortably crushed by the upcoming magnum opus by a huge margin.

