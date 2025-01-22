After a disastrous run last year, Akshay Kumar is looking for a fresh start in 2025, and the lineup starts with Sky Force. Also starring Veer Pahariya in a key role, the film is releasing this Friday. Backed by the patriotic flavor, the biggie seems to be a perfect treat ahead of Republic Day. However, as far as the advance booking trends at the Indian box office are concerned, the situation is not that good.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor was having a great run, but the post-pandemic era has been really disastrous for him. It seems that this poor run has affected the buzz of his upcoming biggie. Despite a Republic Day weekend release, the film isn’t enjoying much hype around it. Though the start won’t be that low, the collection will remain in single digits.

Considering Maddock’s goodwill and consistency in delivering content-driven films, Sky Force might do well in the long run. However, as far as opening day is concerned, the film will start on a slow note. It seems that the Akshay Kumar starrer will stay out of the list of top 10 Republic Day openers of Bollywood. Street Dancer 3D holds the last place on the list, with a collection of 10.26 crores, and Akshay’s film won’t be able to cross that number.

The list of biggest Republic Day openers is currently dominated by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which opened at 55 crores. While SRK is at the top, Hrithik Roshan dominates the list with three films: Fighter, Agneepath, and Kaabil. Even Akshay Kumar has one film on the list: Airlift.

Take a look at the top Republic Day openers of Bollywood:

Pathaan – 55 crores Fighter – 24.60 crores Padmaavat – 24 crores Agneepath – 23 crores Raees – 20.42 crores Jai Ho – 17.50 crores Race 2 – 15.12 crores Airlift – 12.35 crores Kaabil – 10.43 crores Street Dancer 3D – 10.26 crores

(Please note that the list includes films that enjoyed the benefit of Republic Day or enjoyed the benefit of Republic Day during its opening weekend or extended opening weekend)

