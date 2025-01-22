Mufasa: The Lion King is following in Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s footsteps as it is now behind Wonka’s domestic haul. Like the other movies, the Disney feature got a considerable boost on Monday. The movie has regained and maintained its #1 spot on the domestic box office chart. It is on track to earn $250 million plus in the United States. Scroll below for the deets.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 crossed the US haul of Wonka with its MLk Day collection. Mufasa will achieve that soon. Its predecessor, The Lion King, came out in 2019, casting a big shadow on this 2024 release. The Disney feature has been nominated for the worst cinematic honors at the Razzie Awards. The movie has been nominated in the Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel category at the Razzie Awards 2025.

Mufasa: The Lion King, however, is still going on strong at the box office, and based on Luiz Fernando’s latest report, the animated feature has experienced a boost of +263.9% from last Monday. This was because of the Martin Luther King Day holiday, which was on Monday. The movie collected a strong $3.4 million on 5th Monday despite losing 65 theatres last Friday. It is reportedly better than Jumanji: The Next Level’s MLK Day Holiday gross, which was $3 million.

Mufasa has hit a $209.7 million cume in the United States and will beat Timothee Chalamet-led Wonka’s $218.4 million domestic run this upcoming weekend. The report further states that with this pace, the film’s $250 million is assured.

The Disney feature is expected to earn between $250 and $260 million in its domestic run. It is also doing well internationally, reaching a $384.79 million overseas cume. Adding that to the domestic cume, Mufasa: The Lion King has hit a $594.52 million worldwide cume. It is expected to earn $600 million this weekend.

Barry Jenkins’ Mufasa: The Lion King was released in the theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

