Interstellar gears up to witness glory at the Indian box office. Due to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, the re-release edition of Christopher Nolan’s modern-day cult was put on hold in December last year. Finally, it will see the light of day next month, and there’s a lot of anticipation for the film. In day 1 advance booking, the biggie is already showing a surprising trend and is all set for a solid start at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The epic sci-fi drama was originally released in 2014. It wasn’t a huge box office success back then, but it opened to highly positive reviews and favorable audience feedback. Over the years, the film built its loyal fan base and is now considered one of the best Hollywood films. In December 2024, it was scheduled for a rerun, but with Pushpa 2 occupying the maximum number of IMAX screens in the country, the re-launch was postponed.

Director Christopher Nolan is known for making visual spectacles, so there’s huge excitement for catching Interstellar in IMAX. The enthusiasm is clearly being seen at the Indian box office, as the re-release edition of the film has already sold 25,000 tickets for day 1. Yes, you read that right! In just over 300 shows, the magnum opus has hit the mark of 25,000 tickets.

As of 11:30 am IST, Interstellar re-release has amassed 1.08 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) through day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office. This is really impressive as the film still has 16 days left for its grand re-launch in theatres.

Among states, Tamil Nadu is at the top with pre-sales worth 28 lakh, followed by Karnataka’s 27 lakh. Among cities, Bengaluru is at the top with opening day pre-sales worth 27 lakh, followed by Chennai’s 21 lakh.

Out of 25,000 tickets sold, around 22,000 tickets have been booked at national cinema chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis). As expected, the IMAX version leads the sales by contributing over 80% of total bookings.

Interstellar, Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and others, will be re-released in India on February 7.

