Allu Arjun’s magnum opus, Pushpa 2, has entered the final stage of its theatrical run and is trying to accumulate as much wealth as possible. While the original Telugu version has received some boost due to the reloaded version, it’s primarily the Hindi-dubbed version that is contributing in the last remaining days of the theatrical run. On the seventh Monday, the Hindi version added another decent number to the tally amid the new releases running in theatres. Keep reading for a collection report of 47 days!

There’s nothing new to talk about the Pushpa sequel, as a lot has already been talked about and written about its unprecedented run. Right from the opening day, the film was on a record-breaking spree. Finally, several new films from Tollywood and Bollywood have impacted the glorious run of the Allu Arjun starrer. Still, it’s making most of its final days.

On the seventh Sunday, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) gathered some momentum and hit the 1 crore mark at the Indian box office. This is simply commendable, as several new films like Emergency, Azaad, Fateh, Game Changer, and others are running in theatres. The release of the reloaded version played a major role in such a collection.

After hitting 1 crore on Sunday, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) saw an expected drop on the seventh Monday, and an estimated 0.50 crore or 50 lakh came in. Including this, the total collection stands at a staggering 832.70 crore* net at the Indian box office after 47 days. From here, the film will hit the mark of 835 crores before wrapping up the theatrical run.

For the unversed, the cost of the Hindi version is valued at 200 crores. Against this cost, the film has already earned 832.70 crores. So, it is already enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 632.70 crores. Calculated further using the ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’ formula, the Allu Arjun starrer has yielded 316.35% returns.

