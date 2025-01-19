Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna led Pushpa 2: The Rule is unreal, glorious, and unstoppable at the box office. It is inches away from beating Baahubali 2 worldwide, but unfortunately, the end is near. Scroll below for the latest global update in all languages after 45 days.

Domestic Box Office Collection

On day 45, Pushpa 2 made the most of the weekend holiday as it raked in 1.15 crores. It witnessed a 22% jump compared to 0.94 crores earned on the previous day. A reloaded version with 20 minutes of additional footage is now available in Indian theatres, and that has helped draw more footfalls at the ticket windows.

Pushpa 2 is the highest-grossing Indian film in all languages. It had surpassed Baahubali 2 (1031 crores) to conquer the top throne. But it has come a long way in 45 days to set new benchmarks at the box office. The updated earnings stand at a whopping 1258.70 crores net.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

The journey in the overseas market has almost ended. There’s been no new update, and the international total concludes at 291.55 crores gross.

Combining both regions, the worldwide box office collections of Pushpa 2 have come to 1776.81 crores gross, all languages included.

Take a look at the worldwide breakdown below:

India net- 1258.70 crores

India gross- 1485.26 crores

Overseas gross- 291.55 crores

Worldwide gross- 1776.81 crores

Pushpa 2 vs Baahubali 2

At the worldwide box office, Pushpa 2 is currently the third-highest grossing Indian film. It is behind Dangal (2059.04 crores gross) and Baahubali 2 (1800 crores gross). It is only 23 crores away from achieving the second spot. Unfortunately, the box office collections have dropped below the one crore mark as the action thriller is nearing the end of its domestic run. Hence, the much-awaited feat will not be unlocked in its lifetime journey.

