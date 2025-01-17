Bhai ka Jalwa is back since Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which is one of the biggest releases this year and is arriving on Eid, is already the most anticipated film of the year 2025. IMDb recently released the list of top 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025, and no points for guessing Salman Khan’s film is ruling at number 1.

2 South Indian Biggies In Top 5

While there are 9 South Indian films on the list, two of them secure their spots in the top 5, while four South Indian biggies are on the list of the top 10 most anticipated films. After Salman Khan, it is Yash’s Toxic that is the most anticipated South Indian film on the list.

Rashmika Rules With Three Films

Rashmika Mandanna’s three upcoming releases find a spot on the list. While her much-awaited film Sikandar, starring alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, tops the IMDb list as the most anticipated release of 2025, slated for a massive Eid release. Adding to the excitement, her historical drama Chhaava, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, is set to hit theaters this February.

Rashmika is also venturing into the horror-comedy genre with Thama alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, who is eagerly awaiting its Diwali release. With these three major films spanning diverse genres, Rashmika is poised to rule the screens throughout 2025.

Youngest Action Star

Surprisingly, Tiger Shroff, in a very solid manner, continues to maintain his status as Bollywood’s youngest action superstar, with Baaghi 4 earning the 5th spot on IMDb’s list of most anticipated Indian movies of 2025. Sharing space with cinematic giants like Salman Khan’s Sikandar, Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, Rajinikanth’s Coolie, and Yash’s Toxic, the upcoming installment of the Baaghi franchise has fans worldwide eagerly awaiting its release.

Check out the list of the top 20 Most Anticipated films of 2025 here.

Sikandar Toxic Coolie Housefull 5 Baaghi 4 The Raja Saab War 2 L2: Empuraan Deva Chhaava Kannappa Retro Thug Life Jaat Sky Force Sitaare Zameen Par Thama Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Alpha Thandel

