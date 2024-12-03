The Raja Saab is one of the most-awaited films of 2025. Directed by Maruthi, it is being produced by TG Vishwaprasad of People Media Factory. Expectations on this one are high already. The film has Malavika Mohanan and Nidhi Aggarwal as the leading ladies, and it is said that Sanjay Dutt is also part of it.

The makers have announced that the film will be hitting the screens on April 10th, and fans eagerly await Summer. The film is under production, and the makers are trying to ensure that the work progresses as per the given deadline. But here comes the twist.

As per an inside source, the Raja Saab might get a little delayed, and hitting the screens on April 10th seems impossible. Now, Megastar Chiranjeevi might take the slot.

Chiranjeevi has given the Sankranti slot of Vishwambhara to Ram Charan’s Game Changer. The shoot of Vishwambhara recently happened on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Now, it is high time that producers of UV Creations find the next immediate slot for the release of Vishwambhara. “There are chances for the postponement of The Raja Saab, keeping the tight deadlines and VFX work in mind. In such case, Vishwambhara will be releasing on April 10th,” said a source.

Prabhas is currently shooting for the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial as well. He must soon start shooting for Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, too. Keeping the lineup of his current projects and the amount of VFX that The Raja Saab needs, there are the highest possibilities of postponement.

Otherwise, if Chiranjeevi announces that Vishwambhara will be hitting the screens on April 10th, Prabhas will not dare clash with the Megastar at the box office. Vishwambhara has Trisha playing the leading lady, and she has reunited with Chiranjeevi after 18 long years. This film is going to be unique for their fans.

