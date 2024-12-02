Malayalam movies have been doing well since the beginning, but after the cult classic Premam was released in 2015, the industry saw a new high. After COVID-19, there was no looking back as the Malayalam film industry has given us some unforgettable films, and 2024 also gave audiences some of the most impressive performances from Mollywood.

The year 2024 has brought exceptional rewards for the Malayalam film industry, which not only delivered epic hits at the box office but also grabbed the spotlight at the prestigious National Awards. From thrillers and action flicks to true-blue dramas, rom-coms, and horror,

Here are the 10 best Malayalam films that set this year’s benchmark.

1. Premalu

Directed by: Girish AD

Cast: Naslen K. Gafoor, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, Shyam Mohan

Run time: 2h 36mins

Rating: 7.8/10 (IMDb)

Release date: February 9, 2024

The light-hearted romantic comedy Premalu struck a chord with audiences upon its release. Produced by Fahadh Faasil, the movie ranks as the sixth-highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. Its sequel has also been announced.

The plot revolves around a young graduate from Kerala who plans to immigrate to the United States but ends up in Hyderabad, where his life changes as he meets and falls in love with someone special.

The film is available for OTT viewing on Disney+ Hotstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Malayalam (@disneyplushotstarmalayalam)

2. Bramayugam

Directed by: Vipin Das

Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, Manikandan R Achari

Run time: 2h 20mins

Rating: 7.8/10 (IMDb)

Release date: February 15, 2024

The period folk-horror film Bramayugam drew attention for its exceptional screenplay and exploration of themes rooted in Kerala’s sacred mysteries, myths, and folklore. The film received critical acclaim for its sound design, background score, and production design.

The plot follows the journey of a folk singer who, while escaping slavery, encounters a life-changing truth.

The film is available for OTT viewing on Sony LIV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

3. Manjummel Boys

Directed by: Chidambaram

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol

Run time: 2h 15mins

Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)

Release date: February 22, 2024

Manjummel Boys, a Malayalam survival thriller directed by Chidambaram, received an audience reception like no other. The film is based on the real-life 2006 Kodaikanal rescue incident. It follows the story of a group of friends from a small district in Kochi who decide to vacation in Kodaikanal. However, their trip is disastrous when they are trapped in the Guna Caves.

The film is available for OTT viewing on Disney+ Hotstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Tamil (@disneyplushotstartamil)

4. Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life

Directed by: Blessy

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, K.R. Gokul, Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Shobha Mohan

Run time: 2h 15mins

Rating: 7.1/10 (IMDb)

Release date: March 28, 2024

Another survival drama, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, featured Prithviraj Sukumaran delivering a performance like never before. This film was an international co-production between companies in India and the U.S. It is an adaptation of Benyamin’s best-selling

Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham.

The plot follows the story of an Indian man whose search for work leads him to Saudi Arabia, where he is forced to work as an unpaid laborer while herding goats in a remote desert.

The film is available for online viewing on Netflix.

5. Aavesham

Directed by: Jithu Madhavan

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Sajin Gopu, Midhutty, Mansoor Ali Khan

Run time: 2h 41mins

Rating: 7.8/10 (IMDb)

Release date: April 11, 2024

Aavesham is a comedy-action movie that left a lasting impression on audiences for its humor and gripping narrative. It was the first project bankrolled under Fahadh Faasil’s own production house. The film received critical acclaim and performed exceptionally well at the box office.

The plot follows three youngsters in Bangalore who end up befriending a local gangster who helps them deal with their school bully.

The film is available for OTT viewing on Prime Video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

6. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Directed by: Vipin Das

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Yogi Babu, Jagadish

Run time: 2h 12mins

Rating: 6.6/10 (IMDb)

Release date: May 16, 2024

The comedy Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil (translating to “The Guruvayoor Temple”) was a sleeper hit at the box office and garnered favorable reviews from fans and critics alike. It became the ninth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024.

The story follows a man who vows never to marry after his girlfriend marries someone else. Years later, when he ties the knot, he discovers a shocking secret about his bride’s family.

The film is available for OTT viewing on Disney+ Hotstar.

7. Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Directed by: Jithin Laal

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rohini

Run time: 2h 22mins

Rating: 7.2/10 (IMDb)

Release date: September 12, 2024

Ajayante Randam Moshanam showcased Tovino Thomas’s versatility in a path-breaking performance. This action-adventure film spans three generations and offers a unique and layered narrative.

Set in the backdrop of Northern Kerala, the story follows three generations of heroes trying to protect an important treasure of their land.

The film is available for OTT viewing on Disney+ Hotstar.

8. Kishkindha Kaandam

Directed by: Dinjith Ayyathan

Cast: Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Shebin Benson, Major Ravi

Run time: 2h 5mins

Rating: 8.3/10 (IMDb)

Release date: September 12, 2024

The Malayalam mystery thriller Kishkindha Kaandam takes the audience through a monkey-inhabited reserve forest where strange and unexplainable events have occurred for quite some time. Two officials new in command are deployed for the same, to unravel the mystery behind the matter.

The movie gained critical acclaim, and every minute aspect was applauded. For actor Asif Ali, it was one of the biggest hits in his career so far. The film is available for OTT viewing on Disney+Hotstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Malayalam (@disneyplushotstarmalayalam)

9. Varshangalkku Sheesham

Directed by: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Nivin Pauly, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Neeta Pillai

Run time: 2h 47 mins

Rating: 6.6/10 (IMDb)

Release date: April 11, 2024

After its release, the coming-of-age comedy-drama film Varshangalkku Shesham fetched a mixed review from audiences and critics. Nonetheless, it was a commercial success and scaled up as the eighth highest-grossing Malayalam movie of 2024. Coming to its plot, the film revolves around the story of two friends set across different periods.

It was shot extensively in about 50 locations within Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The film is available for OTT viewing on Sony LIV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

10. Turbo

Directed by: Vysakh

Cast: Mammootty, Raj B Shetty, Anjana Jayaprakash, Shabareesh Varma, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Bindu Panicker

Run time: 2h 42 mins

Rating: 5.9/10 (IMDb)

Release date: May 23, 2024

The high-octane action film Turbo, starring Mammootty, opened to mixed reviews from critics. While Mammootty’s charismatic performance stood out, some aspects of the film failed to meet expectations.

The plot follows a jeep driver who lands in trouble due to unforeseen circumstances, forcing him to relocate to Chennai, where more surprises await. The film is available for OTT viewing on Sony LIV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Pushpa 2: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Allu Arjun’s Movie Before Hitting The Theaters

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News