Kannada actress Shobitha Shivanna was found dead in her Kondapur apartment in Telangana, with police suspecting suicide. Her body has been sent for postmortem, and authorities are currently investigating the incident. Here’s a look at the life and career of this talented actress whose untimely demise has shocked fans.

Shobitha Shivanna, born on September 23, 1992, in Bangalore, showed an early interest in arts and entertainment. She completed her schooling at Baldwin Girls’ High School and later pursued a degree in Fashion Design at the National Institute of Fashion Technology.

Shobitha began her acting career in 2015 with the Kannada movie Rangi Taranga, which was a major success and received widespread praise. She later appeared in films such as Ondh Kathe Hella, Eradondla Mooru Vandana, ATM: Attempt to Murder, and Jackpot.

Apart from movies, she became a familiar face on television. Her work in TV serials like Gaalipata Kogile, Mangala Gowri, Brahmagantu, and Krishna Rukmini made her a household name in Karnataka.

Shobitha was living in Kondapur with her husband Sudhir. Reports suggest she stepped away from acting after her marriage last year. On December 1, 2024, she was reportedly found hanging in her apartment. The Gachibowli police registered a case and shifted her body to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

While the reason behind her death remains unclear, investigations are ongoing. A police official stated that Shobitha Shivanna was found deceased in her residence. He also added that It appears to be a case of suicide. The case is under investigation.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Allu Arjun’s Movie Before Hitting The Theaters

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News