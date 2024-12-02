The trailer for the Kannada surrealist psychological action thriller flick UI has been released by the makers today (December 2). The movie has been directed by Upendra, who also stars in the same in the titular role. The film is set in a dystopian 2040 era wherein suffering, poverty, and corruption have started plaguing the earth.

UI Trailer Review

The UI Trailer begins with a scene wherein a man murders a person dressed in a clown costume. We then see the words, ‘The World Leaders Gifted U & I With Global Warming, COVID-19, AI, Inflation, Unemployment, Wars.’ We are then shown a glimpse of the world in 2040, wherein there is suffering all around. We see so much poverty around that the men are scantily clad and are wearing masks because of the disease and pollution. They have to fight for food and basic luxuries amongst each other. Because of the lack of basic amenities, some of the communities fight within themselves. There is also a prevailing caste system which determines the fate of the people. In the end, we see Upendra’s character dressed in a futuristic costume coming out of a car as he is swarmed by a group of protestors. He starts shooting them with an oversized gun as they run for their lives.

The UI trailer leaves us with a riveting and intense concept wherein all humanity has vanished from the earth. The costumes and cinematography try to do justice to the dystopian era. Some of the VFX, especially while showcasing the difference between the impoverished and the privileged, stands out. The performances look realistic, and there is a sense of mystery attached to Upendra’s character. However, UI bears a slight resemblance to the Prabhas starrer Kalki: 2898 AD when it comes to the underlying premise. It will be interesting to see whether this movie turns out to be different from the Nag Ashwin directorial film.

About The Movie

UI has been written and directed by Upendra. It also stars Reeshma Nanaiah, Sunny Leone, Jisshu Sengupta, and Murali Sharma. The music has been composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath. It will be released on December 20, 2024.

Take A Look At The UI Trailer

