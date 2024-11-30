We have almost entered the month of December, but we are yet to find a replacement for Kalki 2898 AD as the top grosser at the Indian box office in 2024. The magnum opus was released in June and scored above 600 crores. Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2 earned big but failed to cross Prabhas’ biggie. However, when we look at the top 10 list, Bollywood is showing dominance with 5 films. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The year started on a strong note for both Tollywood and Bollywood. In Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter smashed over 200 crores in India. In Tollywood, Teja Sajja’s HanuMan unexpectedly entered the 200 crore club. However, there was a dry phase for some months, and no big money spinners were witnessed.

In June, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD scored big and earned 653.21 crore net at the Indian box office, making it the highest-grossing film of the year to date. In August, Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 came and conquered by earning a staggering 627.50 crore net. These two films hold the first two positions on 2024’s top-grossers list.

Jr NTR’s Devara is in third place with 292.71 crores. Bollywood’s Diwali releases are still minting moolah at the Indian box office in fourth and fifth positions. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 currently stands at 274.70 crores*, and Singham Again stands at 270.90 crores*. Kollywood’s The Greatest Of All Time, starring Thalapathy Vijay, ranks sixth with 257.24 crores. Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter is holding the seventh spot, but it will soon be crossed by Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran (213.20 crores), which is still running in theatres and currently holding the eighth spot.

Teja Sajja’s HanuMan (201 crores) and Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan (151 crores) are placed ninth and tenth, respectively.

Take a look at the top 10 grossers of 2024 at the Indian box office:

Kalki 2898 AD- 653.21 crores Stree 2- 627.50 crores Devara- 292.71 crores Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3- 274.70 crores* Singham Again- 270.90 crores* The Greatest Of All Time – 257.24 crores Fighter- 215 crores Amaran- 213.20 crores HanuMan- 201 crores Shaitaan- 151 crores

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which will release on December 5, is expected to topple Kalki 2898 AD. Let’s see how much it earns.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

