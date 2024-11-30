The theatres are busy with some of the biggest movies of the year, from Gladiator II to Wicked and now Moana 2. Dwayne Johnson’s Red One opened with mixed reviews and could be said to be the weakest among the lot, yet it is performing well at the box office in North America. It has now beaten Ridley Scott’s Napoleon’s domestic haul with its Thanksgiving Day collection. Scroll below for more.

Scott’s film was released in 2023, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role. The movie follows the chequered rise and fall of the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his wife, Josephine [played by Vanessa Kirby]. It underperformed at the box office, and now Dwayne’s comedy action flick has surpassed Scott’s film.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Red One collected an astonishing $3 million on Thanksgiving Day, a magnificent hike of 149% from last Thursday. It registered the biggest 2nd Thursday ever for a Big Tech streaming-turned-taster release, beating Killers of the Flower Moon’s $1 million. Dwayne Johnson’s movie reached a $63.2 million cume at the North American box office.

Red One has beaten Napoleon’s $61.3 million domestic haul, becoming the second highest-grossing big tech streaming turned theatrical release in the US. For the record, Napoleon earned $159.87 million overseas and $221.39 million at the worldwide box office.

The trade analyst’s report further stated that The Rock’s action-comedy is eyeing a $90 million to $110 million run in the US as it has received a fantastic boost on Thanksgiving. The film was made on a reported budget of $250 million. Red One was released in the US on November 15.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Wicked Box Office (North America): Surpasses The Greatest Showman’s $170M+ Haul In Just 7 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News