Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked amaze us even now as it reaches its second weekend. The film has already surpassed the domestic haul of The Greatest Showman in just seven days. It has received a winning boost during this Thanksgiving’s long holiday and is expected to hit a major milestone at the North American box office before the weekend ends. Scroll below for more.

The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, and Zac Efron, was a biographical musical drama released in 2017. It was directed by Michale Gracey. It is a heavily fictionalized depiction of PT Burnam’s life. He was a showman and entertainer who created the Barnum & Bailey Circus and its star attractions.

Ariana Grande’s Wicked completes a week at the cinemas, and it has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed that the musical fantasy collected a splendid $16.9 million at the North American box office. It has registered the biggest Thursday Thanksgiving Day ever. It is only behind Moana 2’s $28 million Thanksgiving Day collection, which was released this Wednesday. Cynthia Erivo’s film has surpassed The Greatest Showman’s collection as it reached $182.2 million cume in the US.

The Greatest Showman earned $174.3 million in the US in its lifetime run, which has been surpassed by Wicked in seven days. It is expected to cross the $200 million mark before the weekend ends. Hugh Jackman‘s movie collected $294.72 million overseas, taking the film’s global haul to $469.06 million. It had a reported budget of $84 million.

Wicked, released in theatres on November 22, collected a smashing $112.50 million on its debut weekend. It was directed by Jon M Chu and also features Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum in supporting roles besides Ariana and Cynthia.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

