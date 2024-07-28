The Netflix historical drama, The Crown, created by Peter Morgan, is based on the political conflicts and love affairs during the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. After a seven-year successful run, the show’s creator officially announced the curtain call for The Crown after its sixth season. The final season of the series was released in two parts last year.

While the tale of The Crown glued the audience to their seats, the top-notch performances by the star-studded cast also led the series to achieve multiple accolades. Now that the series has ended, several popular names of the historical drama are trying their hands at a completely different genre. There are actors who once molded themselves into regal characters and also proved their versatility by playing Marvel’s superheroes. Here’s a list of all the actors from The Crown who have also starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse.

Dominic West as Billy Russo, a.k.a. Jigsaw

Dominic West portrayed Charles, Prince of Wales, in the last two seasons of The Crown. The English actor, who has been in the industry for more than three decades, was roped in to play the disfigured villain Billy The Beaut Russoti, a.k.a. Jigsaw, in Marvel’s 2008 vigilante action film Punisher: War Zone. However, the film failed to impress the viewers as it became the lowest-grossing Marvel movie of all time.

Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, the Golden High Priestess

Famous for her role in the BBC limited series The Night Manager, Elizabeth Debicki rose to meteoric fame with her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales, in Netflix’s The Crown. The Australian actress played the role of the beloved princess in the show’s last two installments. Prior to her role in the historical drama, Elizabeth was seen as Ayesha, the golden High Priestess and leader of the sovereign people in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2. She also reprised her role for the last and final installment of the film series, which was released in 2023.

Emma Corrin as the supervillain Cassandra Nova

Emma Corin portrayed a young Diana Spencer, who went from being a gifted and playful 16-year-old to the Princess of Wales, in the fourth season of The Crown. The English actress also received an Emmy nomination for her role. Emma made her MCU debut with the latest release of Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular roles. The English actor plays the menacing Cassandra Nova, the scheming twin sister of Professor Charles Xavier and a mutant with immense potential who will use her abilities to take control of the Multiverse.

Jared Harris as Dr. Emil Nicholas, Morbius’ mentor

Jared Francis Harris needs no introduction. He played the role of an ailing King George VI, father of Elizabeth II, in just two episodes of the first season of The Crown. Meanwhile, the English actor played a supporting role in Daniel Espinosa’s 2022 superhero film Morbius, based on the Marvel Comic character of the same name. Jared played the role of Dr. Emil Nicholas, overseeing a center that cares for patients with terminal illnesses and serving as a mentor and father figure to Michael and Milo.

Khalid Abdalla as Osiris’ avatar

Khalid Abdalla played Princess Diana’s love interest, Dodi Fayed, in The Crown’s last two installments. The two dated for a while after the Princess of Wales divorced Prince Charles in 1996. Unfortunately, the two met with an untimely death in 1997. Prior to his role in the Netflix historical drama, Khalid debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his role as Selim, the avatar of Osiris and leader of the Ennead council, in the Oscar Isaac led series Moon Knight. The miniseries was released in 2022, and Khalid appeared in three out of six episodes.

Matt Smith as Lucien/Milo

Throughout his two-decade-long career in showbiz, Matt Smith has played some iconic characters. He played the role of Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the Netflix drama for the first two seasons. He was immensely praised for his portrayal of the character. Meanwhile, he starred in the 2022 film Morbius as Lucien, a.k.a. Milo Morbius. He portrays the role of Michael Morbius, the protagonist’s surrogate brother, who suffers from the same rare blood disease. Matt was initially approached for a different character but was later roped in to play Milo.

Olivia Colman as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth

The Oscar-winning British actress Olivia Colman portrayed a middle-aged Queen Elizabeth in the historical royal drama The Crown. She appeared in the show’s third and fourth seasons and received awards for her outstanding performance. Olivia was seen in Secret Invasion, a miniseries based on a Marvel Comic of the same name. She played the role of Sonya Falsworth, a high-ranking MI6 agent and longtime ally of Nick Fury, who sought to defend British national security interests throughout the invasion.

Vanessa Kirby as Dr. Susan “Sue” Storm a.k.a. Invisible Woman

In the Netflix show, Vanessa Kirby played Queen Elizabeth’s younger sister Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon. She appeared in the first two seasons of the British series and had a guest appearance in its fifth season. Vanessa will play Dr. Susan “Sue” Storm, a.k.a. The Invisible Woman, in The Fantastic Four, part of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will reportedly be released sometime in 2025.

