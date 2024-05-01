Moon Knight Season 1 Blu-ray Hits Shelves: Marvel's Future Plans Remain Shrouded in Mystery

As the debut of Moon Knight Season 1 hits the shelves in glorious Blu-ray, fans are clamoring for more adventures with the Moon Knight on Disney+. Yet, Marvel Studios isn’t rushing to make plans for a swift return. Meghan Kasperlik, the ingenious costume designer, spilled the beans to Screen Rant, confirming that a second season isn’t brewing in Marvel’s cauldron yet. Despite the feverish anticipation for the Blu-ray release, there’s nary a whisper about what lies ahead for Moon Knight’s journey. Oscar Isaac‘s stellar performance premiered on Disney+ in March 2022, and now, two years later, it’s gearing up for a spellbinding steel book release on April 30.

In her discussion with Screen Rant, Meghan Kasperlik was asked about her interest in bringing additional comic book looks to life for a potential second season of Moon Knight. She noted that her decisions would hinge on the direction of the series’ storyline, remarking, “It all depends on what the story would be.” Meghan Kasperlik further emphasized the fluid nature of television storytelling, where initial plans can change due to evolving narrative dynamics or the introduction of new characters. While expressing her eagerness for a second season, she stated her willingness to contribute if the opportunity arises, saying, “Listen, if they do a season 2, I’m on board.” Despite her keenness for the project, she has yet to be contacted regarding future seasons.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hinted at Moon Knight’s potential future in the MCU in February 2023; Oscar Isaac, who plays Moon Knight, recently expressed excitement about Moon Knight teaming up with the Midnight Sons earlier this year. He finds the concept intriguing and looks forward to exploring his character’s interactions within a team dynamic.

According to the trusty scoop from Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios is gearing up for a Blade reboot that’s not just a solo gig. Nope, it’s laying down the groundwork for something bigger—a crossover with the Midnight Sons crew. Richtman spilled the beans about Marvel’s plans for a Midnight Sons movie in February 2024, and it looks like those plans are taking shape.

What is a Steelbook release?

A SteelBook is like the gold standard for collectors of Blu-rays or games. It’s not just about the movie or game itself but the whole package. You get this slick metal case with killer artwork, often custom-made for the SteelBook edition. Plus, it’s not just for show – that steel casing keeps your discs safe and sound, way better than those flimsy plastic cases. It’s like the VIP treatment for your favorite entertainment.

