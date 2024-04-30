Kim Kardashian is the style Moghul of Hollywood; she has been making and breaking trends since the internet started. The reality show star turned billionaire owns and creates many luxurious businesses. Kardashian is famous for always being in the headlines for something. While Kim Kardashian has her sense of bizarre and exquisite fashion, it looks like she was seen copying the style of Ye’s current wife, Bianca Censori. In what is a fashion tit-for-tat, Kim Kardashian was wearing a barely there risque Balenciaga piece that Bianca Censori had already worn.

Bianca and Kim already look so much alike, and if the two start wearing the same-looking dresses, how will the fans differentiate? Bianca Censori has worn bizarre and weird outfits countless times, sometimes even copying some of Kim K’s more refined looks. But the tables have turned, as Kim wore a backless Balenciaga piece similar to Censori’s. We guess a husband and similar-looking faces weren’t enough for these ladies.

Kim Kardashian wore a revealing backless black ensemble by Balenciaga, her go-to fashion label. The 43-year-old reality star stepped out in Woodland Hills wearing Balenciaga, her favorite fashion house. The outfit, a revealing backless top, and skintight leggings, caught attention because it resembled a beige top Censori wore in public last year. Both women chose to wear their tops with leggings.

Furthermore, Kardashian’s newly platinum blonde hair, which she debuted just the day before, matched Censori‘s preferred hairstyle. However, the fashion icons differed slightly when it came to footwear. Kardashian chose sleek and practical black leggings with built-in stilettos. In contrast, Censori chose a pair of silver mule heels with a geometric design and pointy toes.

Although the internet was abuzz about Kim Kardashian’s possible influence, the reality star has not disclosed any relationships to the fashion inspirations.

Kim’s choice to wear Balenciaga has sparked further criticism following the brand’s recent scandal involving a disturbing ad campaign featuring children wearing BDSM-themed accessories. Balenciaga officially ended its relationship with Kim’s former husband, Ye, aka Kanye West, in 2022. The move was in response to the rapper’s antisemitic posts and controversial public statements.

