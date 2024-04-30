Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling created box office history with their respective movies last year. Oppenheimer and Barbie not only clashed at the theatres, but both were successful. The Barbenheimer clash [Barbie & Oppenheimer] was one of the most talked about topics on social media last year, and now the actors have paired up for the movie The Fall Guy about stunt performers. Producer Kelly McCormick has recently given an insight into Ryan and Emily’s incredible chemistry on the film’s set.

Emily and Ryan are two of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood, and they rekindled their Barbenheimer banter on the 96th Academy Awards stage last month. Although Blunt did not take home the golden statuette, her team ruled the night with seven wins, including Best Picture. Meanwhile, Ryan’s Barbie won the box office war last year.

The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, is still a few days away from its release and has been directed by David Leitch. David was a former stuntman who made his directorial debut with Keanu Reeves, who led John Wick. He was co-credited with director Chad Stahelski. He has also directed Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and more. The upcoming movie had been produced by Kelly McCormick, who gave a sneak peek at Ryan and Emily’s on-screen chemistry.

The Fall Guy producer said, “One of my favorite things about their relationship is that it’s very messy. It is almost like an independent film romance where you see all the stumbling going on. They allowed this awkward and uncomfortable relationship to feel real and relatable to people precisely because love is messy.”

Kelly added, “So, I believe audiences will respond to the chemistry between Ryan and Emily and to their romance, which at the same time could be the most surprising aspect of this David Leitch movie.”

What is The Fall Guy about?

Director David Leitch addresses the film as a love letter to the unsung heroes of the film industry. It is based on the 1980s TV series about Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt), who makes her directorial debut with legend, and her ex Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling), who will go to any lengths to win her back.

When is The Fall Guy releasing?

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s The Fall Guy is all set to hit the theatres on May 3, 2024. Check out the film’s trailer here:

