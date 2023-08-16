Kim Kardashian is not only one of the most known from the Kardashian-Jenner family, but she is also a successful businesswoman, beauty mogul and social media influencer. The reality star, who is a mother of four kids with ex-husband Kanye West, is pretty active on social media and keeps her fans up-to-date with her life via regular social media posts.

Kim, who currently enjoys an Instagram following of 363 million, often shares pictures of herself – as well as her sisters and friends from their different vacations, outings and parties. Along with these, the Skims founder has also shared several s*xy and definitely NSFW (not safe for work) pictures – and today, we are talking about one of them.

We recently found a post Kim Kardashian shared with her Instagram followers in October 2018. Captioned, “A little silver eye this morning! Flashing Lights Collection by @david_lachapelle Available this Friday Exclusively on Kkwbeauty.com,” the image saw Kim n*aked as the day she was born with a satin bed sheet providing little modesty as she lazily posed on a bed.

Posing against the shiny blue-greyish satin sheet, Kim Kardashian was promoting a new eye makeup line. The picture saw Kim cover her b**bs with her hand – actually not her b**bs, it’s just her fingertips covering her n*pples and the same bed sheet covering her v*gina and leaving everything else n*ked.

Keeping the focus on the product she’s promoting, Kim styled her look with a fine ring, pale lavender nail paint and glossed pink lips. While letting her wavy hair frame her fame like a goddess, she made sure the silver eye makeup popped bring (thanks to the presence of kohl and mascara).

Check out Kim Kardashian’s s*xy, NSFW look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

From 1-10, let us know in the comments your honest thoughts about this look of Kim Kardashian.

