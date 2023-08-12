Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly one of the most popular and biggest celebrities in the world. and her whole life has been subject to controversies as the second oldest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner family never fails a chance to make headlines with every incident. Apart from sharing her day-to-day life updates with her fans and followers on the reality show The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is also a pro at turning heads with her stunning fashion picks on red carpet events.

The 42-year-old highly successful businesswoman, rose to fame with the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, along with her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall and their mother, Kris Jenner. Kim is extremely popular on social media with over 363 million followers on Instagram.

Today, we have brought you a throwback picture where Kim experienced a major wardrobe malfunction before hitting the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala 2014 with then-fiance Kanye West.

Socialite Kim Kardashian unknowingly flashed her navy blue underwear after her layered custom-designed Lanvin gown, including a leg-baring thigh-high slit, exposed her panties from the side. The incident took place while rushing out of the Lanvin store after getting fitted for her custom-designed look. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Though this happened in front of the public eye, once on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Kim Kardashian managed to remain covered-up and was seen striking a leggy pose with Kanye West.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian recently got brutally slammed as a bad parent by netizens as she shared pictures of her kids on Instagram. The SKIMS founder had shared photos of her children Saint, Chicago and Psalm sleeping peacefully wearing pyjamas in their bed. Following this, people slammed her for sharing her children’s private pictures with the world. For the unversed, Kim and Kanye share four children, Saint, Chicago, Psalm, and North, with each other.

