Kanye West was recently involved in a highly public divorce with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. He found solace in Bianca Censori. There have been reports that the two are married, as it was made public in January, but there has been no official confirmation. The couple was recently seen in Italy, and they are always making news for wearing quirky outfits, borderline questionable. Now, West has been roaming around in his trademark mask and an over-the-top heavy outfit during summers. The speculations of whether he stinks terribly from all the sweat have been confirmed.

One of the reasons why the ‘Good Morning’ singer was in Italy was that Travis Scott was performing in Circus Maximus for the live premiere of his newest album ‘Utopia’. West even joined Kanye on stage as Scott gave the rapper his flowers and he performed ‘Stronger’. Let’s take a look at what the sources have to say about West.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With great fashion sense comes great… sweat? Radar.Online has confirmed that Bianca Censori is indeed having a rough time just because Kanye West wants to dress up flashy. One source explains, “He wears these outfits partly because he genuinely believes they showcase his fashion genius and forward-thinking. But it’s also to cover him having gained a little weight.” Another source added, “It’s a serious stench when the layers come off and he’s dripping in sweat head to toe — especially as he’s not big on showering — and poor Bianca’s nostrils are on the receiving end.”

Another source added that Kanye West, apart from showering less, rarely uses a deodorant. A different source added, “He’s got to be cooking under those layers. His BO is something awful since he rarely uses deodorant.” All those layers and heavy jackets in this scorching heat won’t spare anyone for sure, and our ‘Heartless‘ singer is no different. As per the outlet, National Enquirer, one source reported, “In the beginning, Kanye’s mode of dressing was an enigma. Now it’s just a stink.”

What do you think about these comments made about Kanye West’s body odour?

Let us know and stay tuned for more at Koimoi!

Must Read: When Sofia Vergara Flaunted Being A ‘S*x Symbol’ & Getting Compared To Having A Better A*s Than Kim Kardashian, “I’m 20 Years Older…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News