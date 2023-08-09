Harry Styles is one of the biggest music sensations in the present day, and his good looks and his musical talents have earned him millions of followers. Maintaining handsomeness is a chore for the celebs; sometimes, they go overboard with their treatments. Harry was also alleged of turning to sheep placenta masks to look that flawless leaving the former 1D member absolutely shocked.

Harry recently concluded his Love on Tour concert tour after almost two years, and his fans are already daydreaming about his next project. A few years back, Lancer Dermatology aesthetician Louise Deschamps claimed Styles was one of her regular clients, and he uses the placenta mask on him once in a while when he visits the salon.

According to a report by Toronto Sun, Louise had said, “I use sheep placenta on Harry‘s face because it is really an antioxidant. It makes the skin really fresh.” But Harry Styles had other things to say. He completely denied getting the ship placenta mask and claimed his skincare routine is pretty much basic. Once in an interview with the Los Angeles radio host Ryan Seacrest the Don’t Harry Darling star revealed hearing the rumour from her sister and said, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Harry Styles then further explained himself and said, “This is very strange because it never happened…! I wash my face, but I don’t use any part of sheep, I don’t think!”

Besides Harry Styles, the dermatologist also claimed that Kim Kardashian, Simon Cowell and David Beckham were also fond of this sheep’s placenta facial.

For the unversed, the sheep placenta facial is said to be rich in antioxidants, reduces the ageing process, adds moisture to the skin, and overall maintains healthy skin.

