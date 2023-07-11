Harry Styles is massively popular among his fans worldwide and is currently touring with his ‘Love On’ tour, and videos of the same are going crazy viral on social media. The Watermelon Sugar singer was recently hit with a sharp object at his Vienna concert, and this has become a regular and has been happening with many stars off late during live concerts. Sadly, fans have been throwing things at their favourites without thinking twice about the consequences. Amid the same, we bring you a throwback to when Harry appeared at the James Corden show minus his former boy band One Direction, and the receptionist couldn’t recognise him. Scroll below to watch the video!

Harry enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 49 million followers on Instagram. He has been giving a sneak peek of his concerts through his aesthetically pleasing pictures to fans on the platform.

Now talking about the throwback video, Harry Styles once appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden minus his former boy band One Direction, and the receptionist, who happened to be an old lady, couldn’t recognise him.

A One Direction fan page on Instagram shared the video; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Direction Fans (@1.direction_ot5)

Haha, isn’t Harry Styles a cutie!

Reacting to his video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “If he were to stare at me like that I would simply pass away.”

Another user commented, “Turning from cute to hot to cute in a matter of seconds 😭😭😭😭”

A third commented, “I swear if Harry looked at me like that ill be in the middle of the road”

A fourth commented, “OMG THAT POSE HE’S DOING ALWAYS MAKES ME SWOON, man I love him so much”

What do you think about Harry Styles making a dapper appearance at the James Corden show back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

