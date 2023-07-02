Friends is one of the most incredible shows of all time, and no, we aren’t going to argue about that. Period. The cast of the show starred Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc, besides David and today, we bring you a throwback to when Schwimmer had an epic rap battle with television host James Corden and literally destroyed him with the lyrics. The clip is yet again going viral on social media, and fans are reacting to Ross’ red version, haha. Scroll below to watch it!

David played the character of ‘Ross’ on the show and was romantically paired opposite Jennifer Aniston, who played ‘Rachel’ in it. While his character was a little controversial because of the ‘We were on a break’ statement, his fans loved him nonetheless.

Now talking about David Schwimmer appearing in a rap battle against James Corden, it is one of the best rap battles ever. The episode also featured actress Rebel Wilson, but David stole the show for us.

During the rap battle, David Schwimmer says, “Destroy me? Please, your rhymes totally blew. I worked with a monkey who had more skills than you…”

Watch the rap battle here:

Reacting to the video on social media, a user commented, “we finally saw red ross”

A second user commented, “Ross is pouring his “we were in a break “ anger in this one ☝️”

A third commented, “Ross finally read those 18 pagessss”

A fourth commented, “The marcel mention was ultimate”

Haha, what are your thoughts on David Schwimmer’s rap battle against James Corden back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

