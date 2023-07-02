Among the most handsome actors in Hollywood, Chris Hemsworth’s name comes up at the top of the list. Even though the actor has been a part of many prestigious projects and has shown his calibre as an actor, he is most popularly known for playing Thor in Marvel’s Avengers movies. However, do you know what his first pay job was? It might leave you shocked, so keep reading.

Well, it’s always the classic origin story of all actors struggling in different jobs before landing in movies. Like Margot Robbie worked in a Subway as a sandwich artist, Brad Pitt advertised El Pollo Loco by wearing a chicken costume, and many more. Here’s what Chris’s first pay job was.

While answering ‘Web’s Most Searched Questions’ with WIRED, Chris Hemsworth talked about his first job. He said, “Wow, get ready. I used to work for a white goods company. They make fridges, and I used to fix and repair and clean breast pumps and milk extractors.” Continuing that, he added, “Yup, you didn’t mishear that. That was my job.”

Chris Hemsworth then further explained, “And this company used to rent them out to various pharmacies and chemists, and they would come back, and they wouldn’t work sometimes. They needed to be cleaned. I’d clean them and repair them. I just remember being really bored. I remember sitting in a factory after work, and thinking ‘I’m gonna earn my ten bucks here’ or whatever. I’d make playlists to try to get me through it. Music that would sort of keep me in a calm state and not want to launch that machine against the wall. Van Morrison. The Beatles. Pink Floyd. A lot of music my parents listened to. And I used to kind of think about what I wanted to do, which was act, and all the other exciting things I wanted to journey into. So it was good. Boredom is kind of a good space to do some solid thinking, and I did plenty of that.”

Check out the video clip as shared by an Instagram page, ‘latenightclips’:

Well, did you know about Thor aka Chris Hemsworth’s first job details? Let us know.

