Khloe Kardashian is one of the most outspoken celebrities in the Kardashian family. While she has never shied from showing her true feelings, she supports self-love so hard that she even penned a blog post sharing her best m*sturbation pro tips. However, on very various occasions, celebrities shy from revealing the curtain from their personal lives, but when it comes to the Kardashians, we know they are never afraid of anything!

Khloe was currently in the headlines for her feud with her elder sister Kim Kardashian. On a recent episode of their family drama show, she talked about how Kim is always prioritising business over family. However, returning to the tips Khloe once shared, read on ahead, as it might spice things up!

According to a report by Sheknows, Khloe Kardashian once shared her m*sturbation secrets on her website and app. While none of us can ever pass up tips on how to achieve an org*sm, Khloe gave notes which might work for everyone. In the blog, she revealed that one should always start things with p*rn and never shy from it, recommending women-catered sites like Sssh and Dusk, which might be useful to anyone’s advantage.

“Don’t be squeamish about streaming something ste*my,” Khloe Kardashian wrote. “In other words, try p*rn! There are so many different kinds, so experiment until you find out what gets your imagination going,” added The Kardashian star.

Later she advised the reader to use a hand mirror while they are m*sturbating to glaze at areas that turn them on. “By stimulating all the bits and bobs down there, you’re building blood flow which means a MUCH bigger O!” added the Co-Founder of Good American.

Khloe Kardashian in her adult talk also recommended using n*pple clamps or an*l beads to “take the solo s*x from hot to EN FUEGO.” When you are the only one in the bedroom, her last advice was to stock up on l*be, which heightens the chances of great pleasure. “Even when you’re a party of one, l*brication ups the pleasure factor,” she added.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

