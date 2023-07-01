Bradley Cooper is one of the most handsome guys walking on our planet, and every individual would agree. The charming face has mad talent in him, and that makes the actor even more desirable to his audience. While his fans have seen him in many love stories, romancing his female co-stars, they were once quite surprised when they saw him kissing Matt Bomer.

Yes, the duo once shared a passionate smooch on the set of Maestro. While the biopic is yet to be released, the BTS pictures created quite a buzz last year. Scroll on to know further details.

Maestro is an upcoming biopic directed by Bradley Cooper and produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Todd Phillips. These are quite heavy names in one line, and hence, fans have a lot of anticipation for the drama. The project is based on the life of Leonard Bernstein, who was a conductor, composer, pianist, music educator and author. The Hangover star plays the lead in the film, and it is still unclear what character Matt Bomer will don.

Last year, a picture from their set went viral on the internet, where they were spotted kissing each other passionately. Both the actors wore oversized overcoats in beige and navy along with bow tie and bell-bottom. We gotta say, the stars looked quite dapper in the golden era’s wardrobe. While Bradley Cooper held a black briefcase in his hand, Matt Bomer held his face and smooched him lovingly. In pictures shared by a user on Twitter, the actors look excited in a snap while laughing at the camera and in another one, they look completely indulged in the scene.

Take A Look:

Bradley Cooper and Matt Bomer doing gay kissing?????? pic.twitter.com/FibfcoUnvu — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) June 6, 2022

While the upcoming Netflix biopic has created a lot of buzz, some netizens are unhappy that the makers again went with a cishet man playing the role of a gay man. One user wrote, “At least we know he’s getting that Oscar now. Straight men playing gay is such a quick and narrow path to that trophy,” while another commented, “Broadway music and gay kissing with two hot men?! They KNOW all the gays about to run to that movie.”

Let us know what you think of that kiss and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

