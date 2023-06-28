Bradley Cooper is one of the biggest Hollywood actors, as he has scored multiple Academy Award nominations over the years. However, it looks like a director while accompanying an Oscar-nominated actress at an event had an issue with the actor as he ended up mocking the A-lister. You ask why? Well, the director was apparently not elated over Bradley scoring multiple Oscar nods. Bradley later in a podcast shared the story revealing what exactly happened . Scroll down to read the details.

Bradley Cooper is a nine-time Academy Award-nominated star. The actor for A Star Is Born went on to get nominated for Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Picture at the 2019 Oscar Awards. The film also starred Lady Gaga in a lead role.

Circling back to Bradley Cooper getting mocked by a filmmaker, according to Variety, the actor recalled the instance during the Smart Less podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett. The actor told them how a renowned director approached him with an actress at a party, remarking, “What world are we living in where you have seven nominations and she’s only got three?” To this Cooper replied, “Bro, why are you such an a**hole?’ Later in the podcast, Cooper said that he told the director, “I would never f**king forget that. Go f**k yourself.”

This was not the first time when Bradley Cooper faced such a situation. The actor once revealed how a “hero female actress” came up to him and turned her nose up at him for receiving the nomination for Silver Linings Playbook. Cooper was competing against the likes of Daniel Day-Lewis, Hugh Jackman, Joaquin Phoenix, and Denzel Washington for the Best Actor category at the time.

Cooper revealed, “She’s like, ‘I saw your movie. You deserve the nom’. I was like, ‘What? I’m sorry, what?’ ‘The nom.’ Then, like 10 or 20 minutes later — I’m not kidding — I passed her going to the bathroom and she mouths it, ‘The nom.’ I remember [thinking], ‘What the f–k is this town?’ Can you imagine saying that to somebody? You’ve got to be f**ked up to do that.”

Bradley Cooper then admitted that at the beginning of his career he felt worthless and insecure as an actor.

