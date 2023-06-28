Tom Cruise is one star who has been entertaining the world for over four decades and makes the headlines not only for his films but also for his religion, love life and more. While Cruise is all set to impress his fans once again as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two, we came across a tweet featuring his a*s from his 2008 film Valkyrie.

Directed by Bryan Singer, Valkyrie is set in World War II Nazi Germany and depicts the July 20, 1944, plot by German army officers to assassinate Adolf Hitler and use the Operation Valkyrie national emergency plan to take control of the country. The film – also starring Kenneth Branagh, Bill Nighy, Eddie Izzard, Terence Stamp, and Tom Wilkinson, saw Cruise play Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg and collected over $200 million at the box office.

Coming back to the topic at hand, as per reports by Fandomwire, rumours of Tom Cruise having a fake butt Valkyrie surfaced when a screenshot of his a*s went viral on Twitter. While over 50,000 people liked the tweet, others called the fake butt a fake by pointing out the different shot’s angle, while other others suggested it could be his ‘stunt butt’ worn for protection as he does his own stunts and not to accentuate his b**ty.

Check out the tweet of Tom Cruise’s fake butt here:

hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe: pic.twitter.com/Tw6yTbsQUe — son of P22 (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

During an interaction with Screen Rant to talk about American Made – a true-life crime thriller, Tom Cruise was asked about the controversy. While he said he was unaware of the uproar he caused – and even became a meme, the ‘Mission: Impossible’ actor happily answered the question. He said, “I have no idea. There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie. No.”

In the same conversation, Tom Cruise also opened up about mooning his on-screen family in American Made. He said, “It’s me. It’s not CGI, it’s me. I do my own mooning in films. So let it be known – I do my own mooning.”

Have you seen Tom Cruise mooning? Also, did you think he had a fake a*s in Valkyrie? Let us know the answers to both questions in the comments.

