It seems the loyal fans of Scarlett Johansson can go to any extent if they get an opportunity to spend some time with her. Well, the same happened way back in 2008 when a fan shelled out an insane amount just to spend a few minutes with the Hollywood star. Scarlett has been associated with charities for long and in order to promote her new movie at the time, ‘He’s Just Not That Into You’, the actress decided to raise some money for charity Oxfam America. Scroll down to read more.

Scarlett, on the work front, is currently enjoying the success of her movie Asteroid City which has been helmed by Wes Anderson. The actress has been earlier part of movies like The Avengers, Black Widow, Lucy, and Lost In Translation which catapulted her to greater heights of fame.

Speaking of Scarlett Johansson’s date with a fan in 2008, according to Stuff.co,nz, a British individual shelled out a cool $40,100 (Rs 32,91,430 as per current conversion rates) to meet her favourite star. The lucky man managed to achieve the feat after beating the likes of 170 others. Scarlett, at the time, had announced via a video that she was “auctioning off two tickets to the world premiere of my new film, ‘He’s Just Not That Into You.’” According to the publication, the star in the video further shared, “This auction benefits Oxfam which in an international relief agency that fights poverty around the world.”

Scarlett Johansson added, “The winner of the charity auction will not only get to attend the premiere, but 100 per cent of the proceeds go directly to supporting Oxfam’s work. So, please bid high! Thank you for your support, and happy bidding!”

It was reported that the e-Bay bidding started at just $1 but in 10 days it went up to a whopping $40,100. The winner got to spend 20 minutes with the Marvel star while escorting her to the world premiere of her movie.

It was reported that the winner of the auction also had their hair and make-up done and while arriving at the premiere in a chauffeured car.

Interestingly, this is not the first time when a Scarlett Johansson fan shelled out big money for her. Scarlett in 2008 decided to auction her used tissue paper which ended up fetching $5300.

