Marvel Studios is currently busy finalising the stars of the Fantastic Four movie. We saw its glimpse in Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness, where John Krasinski made a cameo as Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic. Interestingly, the studio also approached Emma Stone for the role of Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman. But before you get your hopes high, calm down. Apparently, the actress rejected the offer because she did not like her fees. Scroll on to learn more about it.

Fantastic Four was released in 2015, where Miles Teller played Reed, Michael B Jordan played Human Torch, Keta Mara played Sue, and Jamie Bell played Ben Grim, aka The Thing.

While Emma Stone has already been a part of the Marvel Universe as she played the role of Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man. After that, she was still considered to play Sue Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. Deadline reporter Justin Kroll said it first, and then insider Jeff Sneider reported the same on The Hot Mic Podcast that while the actress was approached, things didn’t work out ultimately. He said, “I’m told that they went to Emma Stone, and for 72 hours, Emma Stone was looking like Sue Storm. We’ll see if Sue Storm ends up being a true movie star role or someone who they go to for a rising star role which is probably where it’s headed.”

Apparently, the makers believe that Sue Storm is a strong character who deserves an A-list actress. But Emma Stone decided to charge $20 million for the role, which the makers did not see fit. Adam Driver is reported to play the role of Reed Richards, and he is not on the same pay level as the Easy A actress. For the sake of distributing almost equal salaries to the core cast of the movie, the studio decided to part ways with Emma.

Whether the studio will approach another A-list actress or rope in an aspiring diva, is yet to be seen. Fantastic Four is all set to release during Phase 6 of MCU in February 2024.

Let us know if you are disappointed or happy with Emma Stone's decision

