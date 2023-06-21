Michael B Jordan is among Hollywood’s A-listers who enjoys a massive fan following. Apart from his work, MBJ has proved he is also one of the s*xiest actors in the industry with the perfect physique. As he is already many fans’ ‘dream man’, we have brought a throwback photo of the Creed star that will drop your jaws.

It has been over two decades since MBJ stepped in the industry. He started off early in his life with television and later explored various genres. The actor even became a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2018 film Black Panther and had a lasting effect on every viewer with his commendable performance.

We all are aware of how much Michael B Jordan has achieved in his life with his work, but when it comes to his appearance and personality, the actor has received several titles in that area. In 2020, he was declared the ‘S*xiest Man Alive’ by People Magazine, and we could not agree more. As the Creed star has many looks that has left us weak in the knees, one of our favourite is when he wore a red jacket, but left it open.

In June 2018, Michael B Jordan turned model for the cover of Essence magazine’s Men’s Issue. For the shoot, MBJ flaunted his perfectly toned abs while looking breathtaking with every inch of his body. His pumped up chest and expressive eyes did the rest of the work in seducing the internet. He added a matching pair of bottoms to complete his co-ord set look and fashioned his signature buzz cut. Take a look at his photo here.

We want to take a moment and thank God who, in his infinite wisdom and generosity, saw fit to bless us with @michaelb4jordan 32 years ago today 🙌🏿. Happy Birthday, Michael 🎈! (📸: June 2018, @mrowephoto ) pic.twitter.com/5fMjR1lg3E — ESSENCE (@Essence) February 9, 2019

What are your views about Michael B Jordan’s s*xy look? Let us know in the comments.

