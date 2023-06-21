Jennifer Lawrence is gearing up for her R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings’ release, and her latest photoshoot for clearly speaks volumes about being NSFW! The actress is a stunner on screen, and there’s no shred of doubt that she is a really talented artist in this field. Her fashion outing also never fails to grab attention and the latest being the pairing of flip-flops with a gorgeous floor-length gown at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Lawrence achieved a boatload of fame in a short time owing to her hard work, but she was never immune to the consequences of the fame as she faced a lot of backlash for her association with s*xual predator Harvey Weinstein. She has emerged out of all the controversies as a winner and is currently focusing on her work along with managing her role as a mother.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence stays away from social media, but yet there are several fan pages dedicated to her, and share updates from her daily life through paparazzi photos and stuff to keep other updated. Recently Lawrence shot for the Interview magazine and her pictures have been going viral on Twitter and shared on Film Updates’ handle as well. Photographed by Collier Schorr the X-Men actress showcases her s*xiest avatar wearing a combo of black swimwear with comfy trousers.

Jennifer Lawrence is wearing a cleav*ge flaunting open-back swimwear by Alaia worth $990, and the actress paired it with sweatpants and a pair of white socks with a black border. The plunging necklined swimwear with belt-like detailing featured a golden buckle standing out in her stark black attire. The entire ensemble is nothing but a weird combo, yet it somehow looks pretty damn s*xy.

Jennifer wore a sheer foundation which looked like her second skin with a perfect contour highlighting all her best features prominently. Her eyes were heavily kohled with soft shades of eye shadow over the eyelids and some mascara. The X-Men actress was wearing a brown lip shade with a bit of a gloss on it, keeping it classy and chic. Her long golden blonde hair sported gorgeous curls amping up the oomph factor, making her look extra raunchy. Check out the pictures here, and let us know about it in the comments.

Jennifer Lawrence photographed by Collier Schorr for Interview Magazine pic.twitter.com/8srGNYsmt6 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 20, 2023

And for more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Salma Hayek Turned Into A S*xy Red Riding Hood While Flaunting Her Cleav*ge In An Off-Shoulder Neckline Gown With Bow Detailing That Could Hardly Stack Her Busty Assets In Place!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News