Wade Wilson might bring more X-Men characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he joins the multiversal saga with his Deadpool movie. Not to forget that his former frenemy from the comics, Wolverine from the team of mutants, would be accompanying him, a new report claims many more X-Men characters are in the talks to make their way to the MCU.

While the mutants are finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Deadpool 3, Jackman’s Wolverine will not be the only cast member from 2000’s X-Men to appear in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds starrer movie. Read on to know more as a scooper tease which characters could join forces with the merc with the mouth as he joins the MCU.

According to CanWeGetSomeToast, a scooper on Twitter, it would not only be Hugh Jackman joining the MCU as he might be accompanied by his former pals from the first X-Men movie released in 2002. Taking to Twitter, the insider claimed Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and James Marsden are also rumoured to be reprising their roles as X-Men members Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops, respectively, in the Deadpool 3 movie.

Check out the scoop below!

Birthday scoop 🥳 Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine won’t be the only X-Man returning in #Deadpool3! Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and James Marsden will also reprise their roles as their Storm, Jean Gray, and Cyclops respectively. pic.twitter.com/GkdCIr5ANK — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) May 29, 2023

In another tweet, the insider claimed two villains, one from the X-Men and one from the MCU could appear in the Ryan Reynolds starrer movie. “There are TWO other cast members returning for #Deadpool3. One from the Fox X-Men movies and one from the MCU. They’re villains and you would NEVER guess who,” said the tweet leaving the fans speculating about the other two cast members.

Birthday scoop 🥳 There are TWO other cast members returning for #Deadpool3. One from the Fox X-Men movies and one from the MCU. They’re villains and you would NEVER guess who. I’ll reveal them in due time because it’s far too early, so for now have fun speculating 😇 pic.twitter.com/3CQ58hOSt9 — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) May 29, 2023

The speculation about Halle Berry began when she posted a photo of her X-Men look, leaving fans wondering if she is going to reprise her Marvel role. As she shared an image of herself with cropped silver hair on Instagram, it led many fans to speculate that she would return as the weather-controlling mutant Storm in Deadpool 3.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

