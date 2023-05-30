Zachary Levi starrer Shazam! Fury of the Gods aka Shazam has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, and one of the most controversial points around the film was Gal Gadot’s cameo in it. Gadot plays, or should we say, played the role of Wonder Woman in the DCEU. Weeks after the film’s release, the lead actor once again opened up about the controversy and shared how because of her conflicted schedule, the Shazam 2 cameo got affected.

The DC film came out in March, but unfortunately, it failed to receive the response it had expected about Gal’s cameo. It was alleged that her Amazonian character was created with deep fake technology and some other actress was used instead of her. However, later in the film, the sequence justified the involvement of some other person in place of Gal for this one particular scene but still the discussions are still taking place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shazam 2 star Zachary Levi in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, shared that Gal Gadot was busy with other film commitments. Hence, the makers kept her body double ready to do a scene. Reportedly her shoot took place between May 2021 and August 2021, before that, she was on ‘another side’ busy with other commitments, otherwise, the actress would have appeared in a few other scenes too.

He recalled, “She was busy working. She was shooting something else entirely, so we had a body double on our end. Then we were able to shoot her stuff on another side. I think they did a great job seamlessly cutting all that together. And I love that Billy is so in love with her. He’s so infatuated, and he’s so nervous! That was fun to tap into. It felt like going back to being my 17-year-old self.”

Zachary Levi also shared how thrilled he was when he heard that Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman would appear in Shazam 2. Speaking of that, he said, “I was just stoked that she was down to it. She crushes it. It was really cool that Gal was down to play in our sandbox.”

Now, with Peter Safran and James Gunn as the new co-heads of the DCEU, several changes have already been made, and the Studio not going ahead with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 is one among them. Also, the future of Zachary Levi’s Shazam is uncertain, and we have to wait to find out more about it.

For updates on the DCEU, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Will Smith Lost His Guinness World Record To Abhishek Bachchan Who Won It While Promoting Delhi 6, Here’s All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News