James Gunn is among the very few celebs who have worked in the rival studios, Marvel and DC. While the filmmaker is now the co-CEO of DC Studios, he had earlier directed the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. As the movie did not see Jared Leto’s Joker, the director once revealed that he did not find the character helpful.

Gunn brought The Suicide Squad as the official sequel to the 2016 movie. While all the actors reprised their respective roles in the film, Will Smith & Jared Leto’s Deadshot and Joker, respectively, did not.

Will Smith could not play his DC villain in the movie due to scheduling issues. However, it was Gunn who did not bring Leto’s Joker into the film. Once, during a chat with The New York Times, the filmmaker said, “I just don’t know why Joker would be in the Suicide Squad. He wouldn’t be helpful in that type of war situation.”

James Gunn also once mentioned that he is interested in bringing other characters to the screen rather than Joker. The Guardians of the Galaxy helmer said, “There’s all sorts of other characters I’m interested in doing. Joker isn’t really one of them. He’s been done well so many times by so many people. I am much more interested in taking characters who haven’t fully had their shot or people who I feel [connected to].” He added that he finds himself connected to Harley Quinn as she is one of the easiest characters he has ever written.

James Gunn recently bid his adieu to Marvel Studios with his latest outing, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The director is now sharing various updates on his plan with the DC Universe.

Meanwhile, let us know your views on Gunn's move for The Suicide Squad in the space below.

