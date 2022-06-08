From a superhero fan to a superhero, Iman Vellani made her ultimate dream come true after bagging the lead role in Marvel Studios’ Ms Marvel, now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, with new episodes releasing every week. Iman, who plays Kamala Khan, is a massive fan of Bollywood, just like Khan in the series.

Calling 3 Idiots and Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara her favourite Bollywood movies, Iman said Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is one of the most fascinating people she has worked with. “My experience working with Farhan was amazing, he has so many stories to share. On set, we’d have quiet moments, and he would just be telling me stories about going sky-diving, what it’s like filming other movies and his career in general. I find him such a fascinating person to listen to and he looks so cool in our show. It’s crazy that I grew up watching him, and now I am working with him.”

Not just this, while Kamala shares her love for Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic films in the series, Iman reveals that she is an Aamir Khan fan. When asked about a Bollywood actor she would like to team up with, Iman again answered Aamir Khan and said he is a phenomenal actor and that she has watched all his movies.

Farhan Akhtar, in a recent Twitter post, said Ms Marvel is a celebration of diversity and that he is proud to be part of the conscious inclusiveness of Marvel while commending Iman’s performance in the show.

Iman Vellani made her acting debut as Ms Marvel, the first-ever South-Asian superhero in Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is supported by a diverse and deeply talented supporting cast, including Farhan Akhtar, Mohan Kapur, Fawad Khan, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh and Rish Shah, Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight.

The series has been directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Mohan and two-time Academy Award® winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy with Bisha K Ali as the head writer. Meanwhile, the series has been executive produced by Kevin Feige Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Adil & Bilall, Bisha K. Ali and Sana Amanat.

