Uorfi Javed (earlier Urfi) has an atrangi fashion sense that leaves eyes popping! Be it her red carpet appearances or paparazzi sessions, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant never leaves a chance to grab attention. However, one thing she is sure of preventing is a possible wardrobe malfunction. And she won’t spare you if you still troll her over it. Scroll below for details!

Her deep plunging necklines and bikini avatars are often a talking point for netizens. Just not that, Uorfi faces a lot of hatred because she is a Muslim by religion and her clothing choices are quite opposite to what her community would traditionally opt for. She has also opened up about the same multiple times in the past and even declared that she won’t get married to a man from her religion.

Recently, Uorfi Javed bared it all in a see-through bra. She opted for a powder blue lacy piece and complimented it with matching trousers. The beauty could be seen posing in a mirror in the open space. However, several alleged that there was a nip slip and started calling her out for a wardrobe malfunction, which did not really exist!

Reacting to the same, Uorfi Javed wrote on her Instagram stories, “I’m wearing a skin coloured bra, it’s not transparent! Also, I’m always wearing nip covers so if you can see my nips, then the drugs you’re taking are making you hallucinate in a very perverted way!”

Check out the reaction shared by Uorfi below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed, yesterday announced her new name. She was earlier Urfi but has now changed the spelling to ensure everyone is “mindful.”

