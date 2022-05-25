A lot of television stars are finally paving way for Bollywood. We saw Shantanu Maheshwari make a banging debut with Gangubai Kathiawadi. On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for her debut alongside Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. But Urfi Javed isn’t getting any movie offers despite earning so much fame. Scroll below to know what she has to say about it.

As most know, Urfi came to the limelight with her participation in Bigg Boss OTT. Ever since she’s become a favourite of paparazzi who enjoy clicking her atrangi avatars every single day. Her airport looks are a hit and fans love how candid she is with her fashion looks. But there also remains a section that mercilessly trolls her for her choices.

Asked why she isn’t getting any Bollywood offers, Urfi Javed told ETimes TV, “Because Bollywood mere baap ka nahi hai. It would be wrong on my part to think I should be getting work so soon. I need to give 5 years of my time before things start flowing for me in Bollywood.”

The actress was also questioned if she wears unique clothes to gain attention. Urfi Javed went totally unfiltered and answered, “Those who say they don’t want attention are lying. Who doesn’t want attention? So why wouldn’t I do more of it? I am not getting movies, but yet am I not doing well for myself this way?”

Urfi Javed also spoke about her ‘bold’ fashion choices and shared how the definition of ‘bold’ keeps changing from time to time. The Bigg Boss OTT diva gave a classic example of how a bikini is normal clothing to wear today but was considered ‘bold’ in the past.

