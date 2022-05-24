TV actress Urvashi Dholakia’s Komolika from Ekta Kapoor’s super hit Indian soap opera show Kausautii Zindagi Kay to date stays in our memories rent-free. The actress did a fantastic job in making every Indian household stick their attention to the TV, just to see what drama the vamp would create.

However, did you know that Urvashi did not have a clear idea of what her role held for her before signing up? Read on to know the scoop!

During a recent conversation with media outlet Pinkvilla, Urvashi Dholakia talked about one of her most famous roles, Komolika from Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. While talking about the same the actress also revealed that before signing for that show, Ekta Kapoor, who was the producer for the series, claimed that she’ll be an s*x bomb on the TV.

In her interaction, Urvashi Dholakia said, “Kasautii just happened. Even though I remember very clearly Ekta telling me that you’re going to be the next s*x bomb on TV, and we were like (laughs), dimaag mein utna nahin tha (at that time I didn’t think about it much). Let’s be honest, at that point there was nothing much in the head except that I have to work, I need to work, I have to fend, I have responsibilities, all I want is to do good work.”

Meanwhile, Urvashi Dholakia also talked about the significance of going about a happy life and also talked about topics like marriage and companionship. She said, “I have always said that life is a gift, you have to live it to the fullest. You cannot cry or have any regrets. I don’t have any regrets in my life. If you are going to ask me what would I (like to) change? (Then) nothing. I am blessed with a beautiful family, I am happy the way my career has shaped up, I am happy to have met all the producers, directors, units, and the co-actors who have come across along the way in this journey of mine, who have helped me grow as a person, who have supported me – some of them haven’t, some of them have.”

