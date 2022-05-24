Hina Khan is one such television star who has created her own niche with her skills, hard work and determination. The actress never shies away from speaking her heart out and gets love for influencing others. Starting her career in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress has come a long way. She has created a massive fortune by being one of the most successful actresses and charging huge sums. The actress knows how to spend her hard-earned money and today let’s have look at her luxurious car collection.

For the past few days, Khan is grabbing a lot of attention as she’s currently at Cannes Film Festival for the poster launch of her film Country of the Blind. This will be her second appearance at the prestigious event, and before this, she attended the festival in 2019 for the poster launch of Lines.

Hina Khan who has been in the industry for over a decade now has grown a lot as an actor. Since her first show, the actress became a household name. The actress who has a net worth of over 50 crore knows how to live and travel like royalty. Scroll below to check out Khan’s impressive car collection.

Renault Triber

The vehicle which is a 7-seater, as per Siasat, the car cost around Rs 5-8 Lakh, it is a perfect vehicle for Hina Khan and her family.

Innova Crysta

The actress also has an Innova Crysta worth Rs 18-25 Lakh which is one of the most powerful yet comfortable vehicles. The official website of Toyota describes the car as the ‘league of its own.’

Honda City

Hina Khan’s luxurious and comfortable vehicle is worth Rs 10-15 Lakh and it is perfect for city driving. The car is offered in 9 variants – the base model is V MT and the top variant is ZX MT Diesel.

Audi A4

The price for the fancy vehicle starts at Rs 40.48 Lakh and goes up to Rs 48.96 Lakh and it comes in 3 variants. We’re not sure which variant Hina has but having an Audi shows how successful the actress is.

Audi Q7

Hina Khan seems to be a fan of Audi and the Q7 is one of the most talked-about cars as it is a dream for many. The 7-seater SUV has a price range of Rs. 82.49 – 89.90 Lakh.

