Palak Tiwari grabs a lot of attention for her public appearances and social media posts. Although she hasn’t done major work till now but she’s already a prominent personality. She is seen on the news for various things but she often makes it to the headlines due to trolling and online hate. Yet again the actress found herself getting trolled for her catwalk at the Delhi Fashion Week.

Daughter of Shweta Tiwari and Raj Chaudhry, Palak was last seen in a music video Bijlee Bijlee with Hardy Sandhu. The young star is all set to make her big-screen debut with, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

Everyone is aware that Palak Tiwari is a fashionista and her recent ramp walk at the Delhi Fashion Week was loved by many. However, there are people who aren’t impressed with the same as they’re trolling her, while others compared her with Nora Fatehi’s walk in the airport.

The video of Palak Tiwari was shared by Instant Bollywood, and reacting to her ramp walk, a user wrote, “When i see nora how she walks in an airport and palak on a ramp, it’s hilarious,” another wrote, “rahne bhi do yar har kam har kisi ke liye nhi hota aap bijli he girao ramp walk mat karo,” a third user wrote, “Does not know ramp walking.”

A fourth user wrote, “Ramp walk is horrible don’t they rehearsal?” a fifth user commented, “She is cute but she needs to learn how to catwalk.”

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta Tiwari slammed trollers who made negative comments about her daughter Palak Tiwari. The actress said, “Abhi bhi log bolte hain ‘ye kitni sukdi hai’ but I never say anything to her. That’s how you are, and you look pretty. You are healthy, you can run, your vitals are good. So, as long as she is healthy, she is good, I don’t care what kind of body she has. These days, Instagram is enough to troll people. They used words like skinny and malnourished and what not. I don’t care.”

