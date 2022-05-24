From past few days, TV’s most popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in the news for different reasons. After reports of Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak quitting the show made headlines, producer Asit Modi confirmed that fans will witness the return of Dayaben’s character. Disha Vakani, who rose to fame with Dayaben’s character in Taarak Mehta never returned to the show ever since she went on her maternity break in 2017.

Reports of Dayaben aka Disha Vakani returning to the sitcom show make headlines every now and then but there’s been no confirmation on the same.

While we may have to wait a little longer to see Disha Vakani’s glimpse on the TV, here’s good news for all her fans. As per the latest media reports, Disha has once again embraced motherhood and is now mother to a baby boy. Yes, you heard that right! After marrying businessman Mayur Pandia, the couple welcomed their first baby – girl – in 2017.

The good news was confirmed to ETimes to Disha Vakani’s husband Mayur and brother Mayur Vakani. The actress’ brother and proud uncle for the 2nd time, who plays the role of Sunderlal in Taarak Mehta, revealed to the portal “I am happy that I have become an uncle again. In 2017, Disha had her baby girl and now she has become a mother again, and I have become mama again. I am very happy.”

While proud father Mayur Pandia confirmed to the portal saying, “Disha is busy with our newborn son and she will speak to you soon.”

Recently, TMKOC producer Asit Modi confirmed to the same portal about bringing back Dayaben’s character to the show. He was quoted saying, “We have all plans to introduce her track soon in the show. I don’t know if Disha will be back as Dayaben. Whether it is Disha ben or Nisha ben, we will surely get Daya’s character back in the show.”

Team Koimoi sends the heartiest congratulations to Disha Vakani and Mayur Pandia on the arrival of their 2nd baby – a boy.

